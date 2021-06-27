Scott County Amateur Radio Club celebrates Field Day

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Amateur Radio Club celebrated Field Day Saturday, June 27.

Each year, teams across the country set up temporary transmitting stations in public places.

The people show off their ham radios and compete to contact as many people as possible.

Those involved with the event said amateur radio has many uses as a hobby, public service, and even emergency preparedness.

“During flooding, snow, emergency management is out on the roads, they’re keeping from going on there, but if they’re busy and tied up,” said Jackson Freeman with the Scott County Amateur Radio Club. “We can also manage on our own ways and our own time the air frequencies, get a relay of road closures trees down, and that really occurs during severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. We relay that via phone or weather chat to the national weather service in Louisville.”

Field Day ran for 24 hours.

The National Association for Amateur Radio said the event began in 1933 and remains the most popular event on ham radio.

