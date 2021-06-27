Advertisement

Suns outlast Clippers 84-80, take 3-1 lead in West finals

Devin Booker scored 25 points before fouling out in the final minute.
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley...
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley defends during the first half in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Devin Booker scored 25 points before fouling out in the final minute, and the Phoenix Suns escaped with an 84-80 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers to take a decisive 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.

The Suns can finish off the Clippers and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 with a victory Monday night in Phoenix.

Deandre Ayton added 19 points and a playoff career high 22 rebounds for Phoenix.

Paul George led the Clippers with 23 points, 16 rebounds and six assists before fouling out with 1 second left.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WKYT)
Coroner: 1 killed in boating accident at Cave Run Lake
File image
Two teens hospitalized after Lexington shooting
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
File image
Man dies after being hit by car in Lexington
Fire at apartment building on Martha Court
Lexington Fire Department on scene of apartment fire

Latest News

Daniel Roberts is heading to Tokyo.
Roberts third in 110M hurdles, earns spot on Team USA
Lexington Men's City Championship.
Sutherland leads Lexington Men’s City Championship after two rounds
Nikolas Hall commits to UK.
Legacy recruit Nikolas Hall commits to Kentucky
The Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass raised nearly 320,000 dollars this year.
Arbor Youth Services, The Nest using Children’s Charity money to help Kentucky kids