Sutherland leads Lexington Men’s City Championship after two rounds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Transylvania All-American Bradley Sutherland leads the Lexington Men’s City Championship entering Sunday’s final round.

His score of 8-under leads defending champion Jacob Cook by two strokes. Justin Tereshko is one of the Top 100 amateur golfers in the world and he is three strokes off the pace at 5-under.

First round leader Cooper Collins is four strokes off the pace at 4-under with UK assistant coach Ben Fuqua.

Sunday’s final round will take place at Kearney Hill Golf Links.

