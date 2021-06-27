Advertisement

Sutherland leads Lexington Men’s City Championship after two rounds

Sunday’s final round will take place at Kearney Hill Golf Links.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Transylvania All-American Bradley Sutherland leads the Lexington Men’s City Championship entering Sunday’s final round.

His score of 8-under leads defending champion Jacob Cook by two strokes. Justin Tereshko is one of the Top 100 amateur golfers in the world and he is three strokes off the pace at 5-under.

First round leader Cooper Collins is four strokes off the pace at 4-under with UK assistant coach Ben Fuqua.

Sunday’s final round will take place at Kearney Hill Golf Links.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Dockery (left) and Danzell Cruse.
Suspects in two different Lexington murders identified; considered armed & dangerous
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Antonio “Tony” Cotton.
Man wanted by FBI no longer believed to be in Lexington area
File image
Two teens hospitalized after Lexington shooting
Four arrested in connection to counterfeit cash

Latest News

Daniel Roberts is heading to Tokyo.
Roberts third in 110M hurdles, earns spot on Team USA
Nikolas Hall commits to UK.
Legacy recruit Nikolas Hall commits to Kentucky
The Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass raised nearly 320,000 dollars this year.
Arbor Youth Services, The Nest using Children’s Charity money to help Kentucky kids
Coffel exploded onto the scene, hitting .667 on the weekend with at least two hits in every...
Erin Coffel named to USA U-18 National Team roster