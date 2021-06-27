UK’s Cook wins second straight Lexington Men’s City Championship

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky standout Jacob Cook captured his second straight Lexington Men’s City Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Entering the round two strokes back of Bradley Sutherland, Cook fired a 64 at Kearney Hill and won the title by five strokes at 14-under. Justin Tereshko fired a 68 on Sunday and finished in second place at 9-under. Sutherland finished with a 73 and took fourth a 7-under.

Cook did not bogey a single hole on Sunday and drilled eight birdies.

Kentucky assistant coach Ben Fuqua fired a 68 on Sunday and finished in solo third at 8-under.

