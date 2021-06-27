Advertisement

Wells enjoying return to normalcy with EKU football program

The Colonel head coach is entering his second season in Richmond.
Walt Wells receives contract extension.
Walt Wells receives contract extension.(EKU Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in a long time, it’s business as usual for the Eastern Kentucky football program.

The OVC moved football to the spring last season, but the Colonels said no thanks and played an eight-game schedule in the fall of 2020. That move came with some growing pains, but halfway through 2021, things are returning to normal in Richmond.

Walt Wells is settling in as he enters his second season as EKU’s head coach and the Colonels have continuity at QB with Parker McKinney back under center.

“It’s been good for us and good for Parker, who is our quarterback,” said Wells. “He understands what we are doing. We got some new players in, so he is able to teach them throughout the summer and go through everything that is in our 7-on-7 sessions that are player-led and everything like that. It’s been really good, it’s been a lot different that’s for sure.”

EKU opens the 2021 football season September 4 at Western Carolina before a road trip to Louisville on September 11.

