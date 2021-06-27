Woman, daughter called racial slurs during altercation with intoxicated woman

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman says she and her 12-year-old daughter are shaken up after a drunk woman got in their faces and yelled racial slurs.

The incident was caught on video outside Alcopulco’s Mexican Restaurant by the woman being attacked, who we will identify as Taylor.

She says the woman could barely stand and even appeared to be fighting with another woman who seemed equally as drunk, which is why she began recording.

Taylor says the woman then began yelling racial slurs at her and her daughter, who are both white.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s office, Erin Fulmer, 41, was arrested for alcohol intoxication in a public place and second-degree disorderly conduct.

‘” I ain’t going to jail for you or your n*****,” screamed Flumer in the video.

Taylor says she has been sent rude messages and even death threats since posting the videos.

“I thought this lady was about to hit me, and then she proceeded to call my 12-year-old daughter a racial slur. She told me she didn’t care about my child, and that’s when it kind of turned into a brawl,” Taylor told FOX19.

Taylor says she tried to remain calm throughout the ordeal, keeping herself between Fulmer and her daughter.

She says he daughter was upset by the use of the slur, “she knows it’s very derogatory and very hateful, and she was very confused by it because she knows that’s just one you cannot say under any circumstance.”

Taylor says her daughter was so shaken up that she barely ate her dinner, “I told her sometimes when people are drunk, their true colors come out.”

Fulmer has since bonded out of jail.

