2 new driver testing sites open in Kentucky

The locations will begin operating on June 28.(MGN)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – Two new regional driver testing locations will open in Kentucky.

Beginning June 28, people who live in Breckenridge, Bullitt, Grayson, Hardin, Hart, Larue, Marion, Meade, Nelson and Washington counties can get a permit or drivers license at the Elizabethtown Regional Testing Office, located at 1055 North Mulberry Court in Elizabethtown.

People who live in Anderson, Franklin, Henry, Oldham, Owen, Scott, Shelby and Spencer counties can go to the Frankfort Regional Testing Office, located at 200 Mero Street in Frankfort.

Those who use the sites will need to make an appointment ahead of time by clicking here.

