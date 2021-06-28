Ally Blake’s Forecast | Showers, Storms, and Seasonably Warm Temps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! It is the final week of June and things are really heating up as we head into the new month.

This morning temperatures are starting in the upper 60′s and low 70′s and you can really just feel the muggier air taking over. The day will start off with a mix of sun and clouds before cloudy skies and showers and storms take over. It will be scattered, but the storms will move from the southwest to the northeast. The activity should begin closer to lunchtime and last until 8 pm. Highs today will be in the mid 80′s and feeling like 90.

Tomorrow will be about the same with more widespread showers and storms. Wednesday the frontal boundary looks to finally sink on through the Ohio Valley. Rain showers and storms will be more prevalent, and we can see some heavier amounts at times along with gusty winds. Temps will also drop well below average into the 70′s and stay like it through the weekend. Thursday and Friday look to be the wettest. Depending on how quickly we can get this front to skirt on-off will be how the fourth of July weekend will be. Right now looking to be drier than past models, but of course, this just something we will have to keep track of!

I hope you all have a great day and a better start to your workweek:)

