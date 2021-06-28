Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Stormy Setup Ahead

map
map(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Steamy temps and scattered storms are the name of the weather game to start the week, but big changes are coming as we flip the calendar to July later this week. That’s when a slow-moving upper low brings an increase in storms and a decrease in temps just in time for the holiday weekend.

Let’s kick this party started with the weather on this final Monday of June. Temps are seasonably steamy with 85-90 in many areas. Humidity levels add to the sweat factor and will also aid in the development in scattered showers and storms. These will be moving from southwest to northeast for the most part, but most will stay dry.

Steamy temps and scattered and showers and storms will be noted Tuesday with an increase in the action on Wednesday. This is ahead of our upper level low dropping in from the north. The models still differ on exactly how to play this and that’s to be expected with such a highly anomalous pattern.

The end result will be rounds of showers and storms for the end of the week into the start of the 4th of July weekend. Locally heavy rains will be likely during this time.

Highs will come way down into the 70s from Thursday through Saturday, at least.

