Cingrani, Beggs have contracts purchased by MLB teams

By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dustin Beggs and Tony Cingrani’s contracts have both been purchased by MLB teams.

Cingrani had his contract purchased by the Chicago Cubs and Beggs, the former UK star, had his contract purchased by the New York Mets. Both pitchers played the early part of this season with the Lexington Legends in the Atlantic League.

Cingrani (31) was originally drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 3rd round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft from Rice University. He went on to pitch for the Reds from 2012-2017 before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dustin Beggs (28) was drafted in the 16th round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Miami Marlins from University of Kentucky. Beggs played in the Marlins system for four seasons, reaching Triple-A (New Orleans) in 2019.

“We have had tremendous success on the field this year. It is really great seeing MLB teams realizing that success and signing these young men to their organizations.” Said Legends President & CEO, Andy Shea. “We have truly enjoyed Dustin and Tony’s time spent in Cat Country and in Reds Country.”

Cingrani and Beggs are the fifth and sixth Lexington Legends to have their contract purchased by an MLB franchise this season. They followed Nick Lovullo (Marlins), Tim Peterson (Angels), Mike Hauschild (Cubs) and Nate Peden (Brewers).

