Community raises money for Fla. officer who was shot in the head

By WKMG staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WKMG) – People in Daytona Beach are raising money for a police officer who was shot in the head last week.

So far, they’ve brought in more than $280,000 through a GoFundMe page, and they’re not stopping there.

The prayers and passionate words of support continue pouring in for Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor.

Many came together Sunday and signed a large banner. Others rallied at a lemonade stand for the latest fundraiser aimed at supporting Raynor and his family.

“You’re in our thoughts and prayers, and we got your back,” said Bill Kaber, who supported a fundraiser.

Police and federal authorities captured the alleged shooter, 29-year-old Othal Wallace, early Saturday after a manhunt that lasted more than 50 hours.

Authorities said he was found with guns and ammunition inside a treehouse in DeKalb County, Georgia, outside of Atlanta – at a property that police said had ties to the NFAC organization, a Black nationalist paramilitary group.

Police said Raynor was shot Wednesday evening after he encountered Wallace as he was investigating a suspicious vehicle.

As the growing support continues for the injured officer, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said he’s showing signs of improvement.

Young said Raynor has recovered enough to endure more testing at the hospital.

Raynor, though, still has a long road ahead of him.

