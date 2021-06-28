Crews investigating house fire in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are investigating a fire that heavily damaged a home in Winchester.

The fire started early Monday morning on Market Street in the Quick Shop Trailer Park.

Here is a look at the scene of that fire. Crews have the flames out right now. They’re checking for hot spots and working to confirm that the 6-7 people who live here are accounted for. https://t.co/WKAthM5wKz pic.twitter.com/1IdC3HXalw — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) June 28, 2021

Firefighters said flames were shooting through the roof when they first arrived.

Crews said they made entry into the home and a firefighter fell through the floor.

The firefighter was pulled out of the home and was not injured.

A short time later, the roof of the home collapsed. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters said at least six people live in the home.

They were able to search all but one room and did not find anyone inside.

This story is developing.

