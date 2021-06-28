Advertisement

Crews investigating house fire in Winchester

Crews investigating house fire in Winchester
Crews investigating house fire in Winchester(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are investigating a fire that heavily damaged a home in Winchester.

The fire started early Monday morning on Market Street in the Quick Shop Trailer Park.

Firefighters said flames were shooting through the roof when they first arrived.

Crews said they made entry into the home and a firefighter fell through the floor.

The firefighter was pulled out of the home and was not injured.

A short time later, the roof of the home collapsed. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters said at least six people live in the home.

They were able to search all but one room and did not find anyone inside.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WKYT)
Coroner: 1 killed in boating accident at Cave Run Lake
Police say the driver drove away from the scene, but eventually returned and was cited for...
Coroner releases name of man hit and killed by car in Lexington
(Source: WKYT)
Boaters react to deadly crash on Cave Run Lake
Banks holds her son.
Mother-to-be and girlfriend of Lexington man killed speaks out, seeking justice for his murder
FILE - Democratic presidential hopeful and former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel speaks at the "Take...
Mike Gravel, former US senator for Alaska, dies at 91

Latest News

The locations will begin operating on June 28.(MGN)
2 new driver testing sites open in Kentucky
Update: One lane of Interstate 75 north back open in Whitley County following overnight crash
Sydney McLaughlin wins a semi-final in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track...
McLaughlin sets new world record in 400M hurdles, books spot on Team USA
Lexington has seen a record number of homicides to date.
WATCH | Police Activities League works to combat rise in violence