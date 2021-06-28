FEMA in-person flood relief center opens in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the new FEMA support centers is located at the Rockcastle County Emergency Management Operation Center. Not only is it for affected residents in Rockcastle County, but anyone within the disaster declaration.

The governor’s offices, FEMA, and the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management have all partnered in this effort to open more support centers for people impacted by the historic flooding that took place at the end of February and beginning of March.

While it has been nearly four months since that devastating flooding, several communities and homeowners are still cleaning up and trying to return to some normalcy.

Thanks to the presidential disaster declaration, 31 counties across the Commonwealth are able to apply for individual assistance online or at any of their pop-up sites, like the one now in Rockcastle County, which is a big help to those who may not be able to travel far.

“It’s closer for some people in Jackson County to come here,” said David Colson, Rockcastle Emergency Management director. “I’ve talked to people from Pulaski County that are wanting to come over and some people from Lincoln County that’s wanting to come in to here to get help from FEMA.”

It’s also important to note that the deadline to apply for this FEMA Individual Assistance has been extended until July 8.

The FEMA site in Rockcastle County will be open until 6:00 p.m. Monday and then opening again Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

