Fourth of July festivities happening around central Kentucky

Fourth of July events are scheduled this year after sitting out last summer due to the...
Fourth of July events are scheduled this year after sitting out last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.(Taps Tastes and Tunes)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 4th of July festivities are back in action this year! There’s lots of fun events happening in and around the area.

We’ve started to compile a list of 4th of July events in central Kentucky. The information will be updated as we find out more of them.

MORE >> Fireworks will be back in Lexington this year; no festival, parade again
MORE >> City of Georgetown excited for Fourth of July festivities
  • Brooking Park, Georgetown: July 4 - Georgetown/Scott County Fireworks
  • Wilmore: July 3 - Wilmore’s Festival of the 4th - 10:00 a.m.
  • Richmond: July 4 - 4th of July Extravaganza at Lake Reba - 5:00 p.m.

