Fourth of July festivities happening around central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 4th of July festivities are back in action this year! There’s lots of fun events happening in and around the area.

We’ve started to compile a list of 4th of July events in central Kentucky. The information will be updated as we find out more of them.

Downtown Lexington : July 3 - 4th of July Fireworks - 10:00 p.m.

Downtown Georgetown: July 3 - 4th of July Parade - 11:00 a.m.

Brooking Park, Georgetown: July 4 - Georgetown/Scott County Fireworks

Wilmore: July 3 - Wilmore’s Festival of the 4th - 10:00 a.m.

Richmond: July 4 - 4th of July Extravaganza at Lake Reba - 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.