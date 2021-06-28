Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 69 new COVID-19 cases; 1.87% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 69 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 464,686 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 1.87% positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 11 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were two new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Monday. That brings the state total to 7,212.

As of Monday, 169 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 53 are in the ICU, and 25 are on ventilators.

The governor says 2,185,588 Kentuckians have at least received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

