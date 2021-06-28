Kentucky’s ‘Shot at a Million’ deadline approaching soon, drawing is Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s first drawing for the Shot at a Million Giveaway is this week.

About 428,000 adults in the commonwealth are signed up. They’ll have the chance to win one of three, million dollar prizes.

Also, 15 Kentuckians between the ages of 12 and 17 will win full scholarships. Right now, there are about 27,000 teens in that age range signed up.

The first set of winners will be announced on Friday, July 2, and the deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

You can find more information on how to enter here.

