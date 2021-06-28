Advertisement

KSP: Shooting investigation underway in Mousie

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOUSIE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police say they were called to a shooting in the Mousie community in Knott County Sunday morning.

Troopers say a 33-year-old Bradley Mullins was found on Pine Tree Hollow in Mousie and pronounced dead by the Knott County Coroner.

The person who called in the report said an unfamiliar vehicle was parked in the driveway.

Troopers say foul play is suspected at this time.

An autopsy has been scheduled and the case remains under investigation.

