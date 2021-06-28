Advertisement

Laurel County business on fire, road closed

Heavy smoke was seen coming out of Larkey HVAC Monday as firefighters continue to battle the...
Heavy smoke was seen coming out of Larkey HVAC Monday as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.(London City Fire Department)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Firefighters continue to battle a fire Monday morning at a Laurel County business.

Fire crews with the London City Fire Department said the fire is at the Larkey HVAC on North Mill Street.

Firefighters said the road is currently closed and are urging those nearby to stay out of the area because of heavy smoke.

Public Information Officer for the London Fire Department, Magen Zawko, explained that the fire department arrived with at least three trucks and immediately called ffor additional aid based on the status of the fire.

Zawko also mentioned to WYMT that the Laurel County Fire Department, East Bernstadt Fire Department, and Bush Fire Department were on standby.

Cause of the fire is still unknown and still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WKYT)
Coroner: 1 killed in boating accident at Cave Run Lake
Police say the driver drove away from the scene, but eventually returned and was cited for...
Coroner releases name of man hit and killed by car in Lexington
(Source: WKYT)
Boaters react to deadly crash on Cave Run Lake
Banks holds her son.
Mother-to-be and girlfriend of Lexington man killed speaks out, seeking justice for his murder
FILE - Democratic presidential hopeful and former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel speaks at the "Take...
Mike Gravel, former US senator for Alaska, dies at 91

Latest News

Food box distribution at Consolidated Baptist Church
WATCH | Food box distribution at Consolidated Baptist Church
Dogs seized from Morehead home
WATCH | Dogs seized from Morehead home
FEMA in-person flood relief center opens in Rockcastle County
WATCH | FEMA in-person flood relief center opens in Rockcastle County
Madison County Schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics
WATCH | Madison County Schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Fourth of July events are scheduled this year after sitting out last summer due to the...
Fourth of July festivities happening around central Kentucky