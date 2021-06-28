Advertisement

Law enforcement, God’s Pantry hand out food boxes at Lexington church

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies were back out Monday morning helping to feed families.

They handed out hundreds of food boxes at Consolidated Baptist Church in Lexington. God’s Pantry supplied the food.

The group says the event has tripled in size over the last two months, and more than 400 boxes were handed out Monday.

“We know that one is six Kentuckians are at risk of hunger and that is very true to Fayette County,” said Mary Alice Daniels with God’s pantry.

This is the final week of the program. God’s Pantry handed out more than 3,000 boxes over the last nine weeks.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WKYT)
Coroner: 1 killed in boating accident at Cave Run Lake
Police say the driver drove away from the scene, but eventually returned and was cited for...
Coroner releases name of man hit and killed by car in Lexington
(Source: WKYT)
Boaters react to deadly crash on Cave Run Lake
Banks holds her son.
Mother-to-be and girlfriend of Lexington man killed speaks out, seeking justice for his murder
FILE - Democratic presidential hopeful and former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel speaks at the "Take...
Mike Gravel, former US senator for Alaska, dies at 91

Latest News

Food box distribution at Consolidated Baptist Church
WATCH | Food box distribution at Consolidated Baptist Church
Dogs seized from Morehead home
WATCH | Dogs seized from Morehead home
FEMA in-person flood relief center opens in Rockcastle County
WATCH | FEMA in-person flood relief center opens in Rockcastle County
Madison County Schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics
WATCH | Madison County Schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics