Law enforcement, God’s Pantry hand out food boxes at Lexington church

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement agencies were back out Monday morning helping to feed families.

They handed out hundreds of food boxes at Consolidated Baptist Church in Lexington. God’s Pantry supplied the food.

The group says the event has tripled in size over the last two months, and more than 400 boxes were handed out Monday.

“We know that one is six Kentuckians are at risk of hunger and that is very true to Fayette County,” said Mary Alice Daniels with God’s pantry.

This is the final week of the program. God’s Pantry handed out more than 3,000 boxes over the last nine weeks.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.