Lexington gears up for this year’s Pride Festival, after a year without

“Just people everywhere,” said Lexington Pride Festival Chair Jeremy Ellis.

People having fun through the downtown streets. But Pride Festivals are more than just a good time for members of the LGBTQ community. Especially here in Lexington.

“Because we’re kind of marginalized, a lot of people are ostracized in their community, being able to centralize here in Lexington, in such numbers, is amazing. When you come to our festival, you see all groups of people, tons of families, tons of kids. Seeing that part is really touching, especially for somebody like me who grow up in Southeastern Kentucky and didn’t have access to it, seeing queer families is actually amazing,” Ellis said.

As we walk across the city’s newly painted rainbow crosswalks, Ellis explains they weren’t able to put on last year’s festival due to COVID.

“Not having the festival is a real sense of loss for a lot of our community because a lot of us don’t have connection to other queer people.”

Ellis said 15 months of isolation was especially hard on those in rural parts of the state.

“Lexington has a pretty thriving gay and queer community. But for Kentucky as a larger whole, a lot of people don’t have access to that and they were even more isolated when we couldn’t have the festival.”

On September 25, downtown will once again be covered in rainbows and filled with people celebrating love together.

Ellis also works with the Pride Community Services Organization.

