Madison County Schools hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics

By Jim Stratman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The drive to vaccinate is continuing throughout the country.

President Biden has set a goal of 70% of the population to be vaccinated by July 4. Here in Kentucky, some counties are pushing to vaccinate for a different deadline—the start of school.

Madison County is holding a vaccine clinic, one at B. Michael Caudill Middle School and one at Farristown Middle, and it’s the second one that Madison County Schools have put on in the last few weeks.

“The more of our kids and our staff that are vaccinated, the better we feel like things will be and the more normal we feel like things will be,” said Erin Stewart, the public information officer with Madison County Schools.

Madison County School officials say today’s clinic is serving two purposes—giving second shots to those who came to the first clinic, and offering first shots to anyone in the community.

Stewart says school officials are hopeful that bigger turnouts and more people getting the shot will help this coming school year look like year’s past.

“We’re hoping that enough of those students receive the vaccine and are fully vaccinated by the start of school that we can relax a lot of the protocols, the safety protocols that have been in place for the last year and a half,” Stewart said.

“If we can get those older kids vaccinated and relax some of those things, the one-way hallways and things that we did last year for safety, [it] makes the day a lot smoother and a lot easier for the kids and our staff,” Stewart said.

The vaccination clinic is going to be running until 5:00 Monday evening and walk-ins are welcome. Anyone 12 years and up can come in and get a vaccination shot. If this is your second shot be sure to bring your vaccination card.

