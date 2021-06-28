Advertisement

McLaughlin sets new world record in 400M hurdles, books spot on Team USA

McLaughlin ran a 51.90 in Sunday’s finals and becomes the fourth former Wildcat to land a spot on Team USA.
Sydney McLaughlin wins a semi-final in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track...
Sydney McLaughlin wins a semi-final in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Oregon. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky track star Sydney McLaughlin set a new world record in the 400-meter hurdle finals late Sunday night to book her spot on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics.

McLaughlin ran a 51.90 in Sunday’s finals and becomes the fourth former Wildcat to land a spot on Team USA.

Her time of 51.90 beat Dalilah Muhammad’s time of 52.16 from the 2019 World Championships.

Three other Wildcats have earned places on Team USA during the Trials – Daniel Roberts in the 110m hurdles, Javianne Oliver in the 100m dash and Keni Harrison in the 100m hurdles.  They will be joined at the Olympics by UK alumna Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who will represent Puerto Rico in the 100m hurdles and Leah Nugent who made the Jamaican team in the 400m hurdles.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WKYT)
Coroner: 1 killed in boating accident at Cave Run Lake
Police say the driver drove away from the scene, but eventually returned and was cited for...
Coroner releases name of man hit and killed by car in Lexington
(Source: WKYT)
Boaters react to deadly crash on Cave Run Lake
Banks holds her son.
Mother-to-be and girlfriend of Lexington man killed speaks out, seeking justice for his murder
FILE - Democratic presidential hopeful and former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel speaks at the "Take...
Mike Gravel, former US senator for Alaska, dies at 91

Latest News

Walt Wells receives contract extension.
Wells enjoying return to normalcy with EKU football program
Cook shot a 64 on Sunday.
UK’s Cook wins second straight Lexington Men’s City Championship
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley...
Suns outlast Clippers 84-80, take 3-1 lead in West finals
Daniel Roberts is heading to Tokyo.
Roberts third in 110M hurdles, earns spot on Team USA