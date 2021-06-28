Advertisement

Update: One lane of Interstate 75 north back open in Whitley County following overnight crash

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 5:25 a.m. Update: Officials report one lane of I-75 north is back open. Traffic is still moving slowly in that area.

Original Story: A late night crash in Southeastern Kentucky has part of a busy interstate shut down.

An alert on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s GoKy Traffic Map shows all northbound lanes of Interstate 75 at mile marker 4 are shut down due to a crash involving eight cars.

This is close to the Kentucky/Tennessee state line.

The website shows it happened just after 1 a.m. No word on injuries or how long the road will be closed.

