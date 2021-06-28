Update: One lane of Interstate 75 north back open in Whitley County following overnight crash
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 5:25 a.m. Update: Officials report one lane of I-75 north is back open. Traffic is still moving slowly in that area.
Original Story: A late night crash in Southeastern Kentucky has part of a busy interstate shut down.
An alert on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s GoKy Traffic Map shows all northbound lanes of Interstate 75 at mile marker 4 are shut down due to a crash involving eight cars.
This is close to the Kentucky/Tennessee state line.
The website shows it happened just after 1 a.m. No word on injuries or how long the road will be closed.
Whitley County: Crash reported by TOC on I-75 N - For the latest travel info, click here https://t.co/FxczacMLHX pic.twitter.com/vHTkvkaM6e— KYTC GoKY (@KYTCGoKY) June 28, 2021
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.