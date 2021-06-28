Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Nicholasville

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed over the weekend.

Police say a woman was hit by a car on U.S. 27 in Nicholasville around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. They say it happened in the northbound lanes between South Main Street and Shun Pike.

Police say the woman was walking along the road when she was hit. She was taken to Saint Joseph Jessamine Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed at this point.

The Nicholasville Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating.

