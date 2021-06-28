Tips from AAA to stay safe during 4th of July travel

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This 4th of July, there will be booming in the air and the road, as AAA expects 48 million travelers this weekend. They say 91% will travel by vehicle.

It’ll look night and day from this time last year, so AAA has some tips for keeping your car running on the road this weekend.

Experts say make sure you top off your fluids, and check your vehicle’s battery. AAA says the heat can wreak havoc on your battery in the summer more than the winter.

“The extreme heat will cause a battery’s chemical makeup to change, essentially, and that will cause the battery to sulfate, go bad and need to be replaced,” said Jed Bowles with AAA.

They also say to keep water on hand in case you get stranded.

