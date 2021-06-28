UK Football Chief of Staff Berezowitz charged with fourth degree assault

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football Chief of Staff Dan Berezowitz was arrested Sunday night and charged with fourth degree assault.

The arrest citation says Berezowitz was seen on video in a physical altercation with his wife. UK Athletics told WKYT they are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information.

He is currently still in custody.

