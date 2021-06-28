Advertisement

UK Football Chief of Staff Berezowitz charged with fourth degree assault

The arrest citation says Berezowitz was seen on video in a physical altercation with his wife.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football Chief of Staff Dan Berezowitz was arrested Sunday night and charged with fourth degree assault.

The arrest citation says Berezowitz was seen on video in a physical altercation with his wife. UK Athletics told WKYT they are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information.

He is currently still in custody.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WKYT)
Coroner: 1 killed in boating accident at Cave Run Lake
Police say the driver drove away from the scene, but eventually returned and was cited for...
Coroner releases name of man hit and killed by car in Lexington
(Source: WKYT)
Boaters react to deadly crash on Cave Run Lake
Banks holds her son.
Mother-to-be and girlfriend of Lexington man killed speaks out, seeking justice for his murder
FILE - Democratic presidential hopeful and former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel speaks at the "Take...
Mike Gravel, former US senator for Alaska, dies at 91

Latest News

Kinnard and Rodriguez have been piling up the preseason accolades.
Kinnard, Rodriguez earn PFF Preseason All-America honors
Beggs had his contract purchased by the Mets.
Cingrani, Beggs have contracts purchased by MLB teams
Adebayo, Booker named to Team USA.
Booker, Adebayo officially named to Team USA basketball roster
Sydney McLaughlin wins a semi-final in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track...
McLaughlin sets new world record in 400M hurdles, books spot on Team USA