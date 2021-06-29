Advertisement

AAA: Expect higher prices during holiday travel

AAA says this Fourth of July, expect to pay higher prices if you expect to travel over the...
AAA says this Fourth of July, expect to pay higher prices if you expect to travel over the holiday weekend.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - AAA says this Fourth of July, expect to pay higher prices if you expect to travel over the holiday weekend.

It’s all about supply and demand, and the demand is high. AAA says this will be the second-biggest Fourth of July travel weekend on record.

It’s expected 48 million will travel and 90% of that by vehicle. They say you can expect gas prices to slightly increase, rental car prices will trend upward and that inventory can be low.

Hotels will see an increase in traffic, too.

“They’re going to see hotel rates that are 30 to 35 percent higher than they would have expected and maybe more than that in some of the real popular destinations,” said Lori Weaver-Hawkins with AAA of the Bluegrass.

If you’re flying, check your flight’s status because there are a number of cancellations due to labor shortages.

