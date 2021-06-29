Arson investigation underway after Harrodsburg fire

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Investigators in Harrodsburg are looking into a house fire they believe could have been arson.

The fire happened at the corner of South Magnolia Street and West Office Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Two people were inside the home and were able to escape.

Police said they responded to the fire along with the Harrodsburg Fire Department.

Once the fire was brought under control and crews could get inside the home, they found evidence that pointed toward arson.

Spray-painted messages can be seen outside the home reading “I got you, sellout” and “rat.”

Kentucky State Police has been called to help in the investigation.

Police said the fire was so extensive inside the home they believe the house to be a total loss.

The people inside the home were able to get out safely. No one else was hurt in the fire.

Police have not said if they have any suspects or if they’ve been able to determine how and where the fire started.

