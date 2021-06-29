Advertisement

Caught on camera: Volcano erupts in Costa Rica

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Costa Rica’s Rincón de la Vieja volcano registered a new eruption Monday, one of its most powerful since 2011.

That’s according to the country’s observatory.

The eruption lasted three minutes and spewed volcanic material into nearby rivers.

Authorities reported ash fell over areas north of the crater with no major damages.

Access to the volcano, located in a national park between the Guanacaste and Alajuela provinces, has been closed for the last 10 years due to the volcano’s state of activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berezowitz has been charged with fourth-degree assault.
UK Football Chief of Staff Berezowitz charged with fourth degree assault
(Source: WKYT)
Boaters react to deadly crash on Cave Run Lake
File image
UPDATE: Leestown Road reopens after crash
Police shut down Liberty Road while they investigated a serious motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Lexington crash
File image
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Nicholasville

Latest News

About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Extreme heat is causing roadways to buckle in Washington state.
Extreme heat in Washington state is causing roadways to buckle
Edwin Brooks-Kellis, 28, was arrested for murder and receiving stolen property, according to...
Police ID, arrest suspect after woman fatally shot in Covington
Law enforcement in Raleigh, N.C., is advising people to stay away from the loose cobra.
Venomous snake on the loose in North Carolina capital
Venmo is changing the way its fees work. Instant transfers may cost more.
Venmo to increase fees on instant transfers, other services