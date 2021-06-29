Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a very active pattern taking shape across our region as the remnants of Tropical Storm Danny and a big upper level low get set to impact our weather. Danny is the first item up for bids, then the ULL moves in to kick off the month of July.

Today is a steamy day with humidity levels way up there. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be noted, but we aren’t seeing widespread action until later tonight and Wednesday. Here are your radars for the day.

Tropical Storm Danny moved into South Carolina last night and is working quickly to the northwest while weakening over land.

What’s left of this system is spinning into Tennessee late today and will then get drawn northward across Kentucky. Showers and a few strong thunderstorms will increase tonight into Wednesday as this happens. Still, this won’t be too concentrated. As a front approaches from the north, some strong storms may fire up later in the day.

From there, it’s all about an upper level low dropping in here from Thursday into the weekend.

The quicker we can move this thing through here, the better our actual 4th of July will be. As of now, the most widespread rain falls from late Wednesday through early Friday. Temps will be much cooler than normal.

