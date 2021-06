LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are blocking the inbound lanes of Leestown Road because of an injury collision.

The crash is just beyond the on-ramp to New Circle Road.

Update: All inbound lanes are now shutdown inbound Leestown at NC, just before the overpass. https://t.co/3QFd4IKbAe pic.twitter.com/2zrKrhe6i1 — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) June 29, 2021

All inbound traffic is being diverted to New Circle Road.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.