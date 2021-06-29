Advertisement

FAA threatens $35K fines for unruly passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting...
The Federal Aviation Administration has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting a zero-tolerance policy at the beginning of the year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Federal Aviation Administration wants passengers to know it won’t tolerate bad behavior on flights.

The agency posted a photo on Twitter that says: “You could have spent $35,000 on a brand new truck, but instead you are paying a fine because you punched a flight attendant.”

The price tag is a reference to the amount the FAA can fine unruly passengers.

The agency has received more than 3,200 unruly reports since enacting a zero-tolerance policy at the beginning of the year.

Most of the confrontations were over mask violations.

So far, the FAA has identified potential violations in more than 490 cases. Enforcement actions have been started in 61 of them.

The latest warning comes ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, when heavy air travel is expected.

United Airlines says it has banned about 1,000 passengers for violating the federal mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berezowitz has been charged with fourth-degree assault.
UK Football Chief of Staff Berezowitz charged with fourth degree assault
(Source: WKYT)
Boaters react to deadly crash on Cave Run Lake
File image
UPDATE: Leestown Road reopens after crash
Police shut down Liberty Road while they investigated a serious motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Lexington crash
File image
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Nicholasville

Latest News

In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Jobs, jobs, jobs: Biden selling big infrastructure deal
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes Ahead
FILE - This Thursday, June 24, 2021, file photo, shows a sister building of a condominium that...
Fears aside, no mass exodus from collapsed Florida building’s twin
AAA says this Fourth of July, expect to pay higher prices if you expect to travel over the...
AAA: Expect higher prices during holiday travel
FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, a Waymo minivan moves along a city street as an empty...
US agency orders automated vehicle makers to report crashes