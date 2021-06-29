Fayette Mall will resume regular hours beginning July first

Advertisement

The mall had reduced hours, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette Mall will resume its regular operating hours beginning Thursday.

The regular hours are Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Hours for department stores, the movie theater, stores with exterior entrances, and restaurants may vary.

The mall recommends checking the Directory Page for individual store hours.

It will be open normal Sunday hours for Independence Day.

In a statement, the Senior Marketing Director for Fayette Mall, Sarah Robinson said “Now that COVID-related restrictions have been lifted in Kentucky, Fayette Mall is ready to return to its pre-pandemic operating hours. We remain dedicated to the health and well-being of our customers, employees, and retail partners, and will continue to implement protective measures and frequent cleaning to keep the community healthy.”

The Youth Escort Policy will continue to be in effect every Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to close and during all mall hours on Saturday and Sunday.

The policy requires that anyone under the age of 18 be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

