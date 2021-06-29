Florida building collapse raises questions about Kentucky inspection protocols

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The partial collapse of a high rise in south Florida has many wondering what happened to cause the building to fall, and were inspection procedures followed.

In the wake of the collapse, we asked City of Lexington officials if there is a process to routinely inspect high rise buildings.

The Director of Building Inspection told us, “There is no process or requirement for high rise buildings to be inspected either by us or the state it is strictly up to the property owner. If code enforcement received a complaint they could inspect and possibly require an engineer’s evaluation on a specific issue.”

A local engineering firm says building owners should have their buildings inspected at least every three years.

“If you have a car, the car needs maintenance. If you have a building, the building needs maintenance,” said Sasan Pasha, with SEFC Engineering in Lexington.

Pasha says he hopes the tragedy in Florida sparks conversations around the state to make sure procedures are put in place to avoid something like that from happening in Kentucky.

“This is an education that needs to happen. If the owners do not do that, engineers cannot knock on their door saying, ‘you guys have issues.’ The door needs to be opened from the owner’s side and be aware of the issue.”

