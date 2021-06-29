Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 244 new COVID-19 cases; 1.88% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 244 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 464,893 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 1.88% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 47 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were five new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 7,217.

As of Tuesday, 176 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 52 are in the ICU, and 24 are on ventilators.

The governor says 2,189,128 Kentuckians have at least received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

