Lawmakers consider making Ky. a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ state

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawmakers will consider making Kentucky a Second Amendment sanctuary state. It comes in the wake of possible restrictions on firearms from the federal level.

Representative Josh Bray serves Rockcastle, Garrard and part of Madison Counties and says this bill comes in the wake of talk of federal restrictions on guns.

It’s bill request 171 and Bray says it would bar state and local law enforcement from enforcing federal restrictions on the constitutional right to bear arms. If passed, he says it would send a clear message that Kentucky is a Second Amendment sanctuary and that the Second Amendment will be defended.

“The 10th amendment gives the state the right to enforce everything that isn’t expressly laid out in the Constitution. And so we feel like it’s the state’s responsibility to enforce the Second Amendment,” Bray said.

Bray says there is currently a statewide movement for this as numerous cities and fiscal courts have passed similar ordinances for their own communities.

The bill languages says if it becomes law, everything will be retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year.

