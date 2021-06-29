Advertisement

Lawmakers consider making Ky. a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ state

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawmakers will consider making Kentucky a Second Amendment sanctuary state. It comes in the wake of possible restrictions on firearms from the federal level.

Representative Josh Bray serves Rockcastle, Garrard and part of Madison Counties and says this bill comes in the wake of talk of federal restrictions on guns.

It’s bill request 171 and Bray says it would bar state and local law enforcement from enforcing federal restrictions on the constitutional right to bear arms. If passed, he says it would send a clear message that Kentucky is a Second Amendment sanctuary and that the Second Amendment will be defended.

“The 10th amendment gives the state the right to enforce everything that isn’t expressly laid out in the Constitution. And so we feel like it’s the state’s responsibility to enforce the Second Amendment,” Bray said.

Bray says there is currently a statewide movement for this as numerous cities and fiscal courts have passed similar ordinances for their own communities.

The bill languages says if it becomes law, everything will be retroactive to Jan. 1 of this year.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berezowitz has been charged with fourth-degree assault.
UK Football Chief of Staff Berezowitz charged with fourth degree assault
(Source: WKYT)
Boaters react to deadly crash on Cave Run Lake
File image
UPDATE: Leestown Road reopens after crash
Police shut down Liberty Road while they investigated a serious motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Lexington crash
File image
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Nicholasville

Latest News

About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Edwin Brooks-Kellis, 28, was arrested for murder and receiving stolen property, according to...
Police ID, arrest suspect after woman fatally shot in Covington
Well-known Eastern Kentucky mayor dies following long illness
As Lexington Police Officer Dawn Miller recovers from her injuries in a hotel, people in the...
Police officer, community members making efforts to renovate injured Lexington officer’s home