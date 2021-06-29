Advertisement

Leaving a legacy for your family

WKYT Money Matters
WKYT Money Matters
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some retirees have their mindset on spending their last dollar on their last day. Others hope to leave a legacy for their families. Transitioning your assets over to your loved ones does require some careful planning. Fiduciary financial planner Josh Smith of Strategic Wealth Designers joined us on the newscast to discuss how you may leave a legacy for your family and loved ones.

“First thing’s first: have the hard conversations,” Smith says. “This isn’t something anyone enjoys talking about, but the most important conversations are usually the hardest. If you are on the receiving end, honor your parent’s wishes and trust them with their decisions when it comes to their money. If you are on the giving end, talk with a financial planner who can help make a strategy for your legacy plan.”

It takes a long time to get these plans in place. Detailed planning may require 5 to 10 years of preparation depending on the complexity of your situation when it comes to estate planning, long term, planning, trusts, etc. But taking the time to develop your plan in advance will provide peace of mind for you and your loved ones.

“The SECURE Act requires you withdraw distributions from an inherited account within 10 years,” Smith says. “This could impact the tax bracket you’re in since you can no longer stretch the taxable contributions over time. You’ll likely be taking the money out during your highest-earning years, so it is best to talk to an advisor to plan accordingly.”

Working with a financial professional can help save you stress when you are developing your retirement succession plan. To see additional stories surrounding business and economic news for the Lexington area, visit https://WKYT.com/MoneyMatters and if you have a question for Josh send an email to info@swdgroup.com.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berezowitz has been charged with fourth-degree assault.
UK Football Chief of Staff Berezowitz charged with fourth degree assault
(Source: WKYT)
Boaters react to deadly crash on Cave Run Lake
Crews investigating house fire in Winchester
Crews investigating house fire in Winchester
File image
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Nicholasville
Police say the driver drove away from the scene, but eventually returned and was cited for...
Coroner releases name of man hit and killed by car in Lexington

Latest News

WKYT Money Matters
Returning to work after retirement
While extra income sounds appealing, there may be other factors to consider before making your...
WATCH | Returning to work after retirement
Money Matters with Josh Smith - June 15, 2021
Money Matters with Josh Smith - June 15, 2021
Many parents and grandparents save with the goal of assisting their family down the line.
WATCH | Should you use a 529 plan?