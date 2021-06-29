Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. reports decreasing cases, gives credit to city’s vaccine efforts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After almost a year and a half of fighting COVID-19, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is bringing us good news.

They report case numbers in Lexington are going down.

Right now, the seven-day average is around six cases a day. Experts say these numbers rely heavily on the vaccine efforts in town.

“We hoped, we hoped, and you know we don’t want to be overly optimistic,” says Christina King with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

King says vaccines must continue to be administered. In Lexington, a little over 60% are vaccinated.

This is all as the World Health Organization said on Friday masks should stay on, even for the fully vaccinated. The CDC has not changed its position, reporting that fully vaccinated people do not have to wear face coverings.

King says if you’re heading somewhere well-populated, like a grocery store, a mask is a good option. Plus, if you’re suffering from allergies or a cough, King says masking up around others could put them at ease.

“COVID is here, you know there’s no way to completely eradicate everything from society,” King says. “We’ve got chickenpox vaccines, we’ve got flu vaccines, you know everyone’s got to get a new flu vaccine every year, so those are all possibilities of what we might be looking at in the future of COVID but there’s just no way to predict, it’s still all too new and we’re still learning.”

Experts say living with COVID is about protecting others. They’re urging everyone in the population to get the vaccine to protect a small portion of people who can’t due to any health issues.

There are two vaccine clinics this week in Fayette County. The first is Wednesday at Consolidated Church from 10 – 11:30 am. The second is Thursday at Vineyard Community Church from 10 -11:30 am.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.