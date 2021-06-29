Advertisement

Lexington police investigate shooting and stabbing

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police got a call about a shooting on West Sixth Street around 7 p.m. Monday.

When the officers arrived on scene, they learned there had been a fight.

One woman was stabbed and one woman was cut by a knife. A third woman, who wasn’t involved in the fight, was shot.

Police said all the injuries were non-life threatening.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WKYT)
Coroner: 1 killed in boating accident at Cave Run Lake
Police say the driver drove away from the scene, but eventually returned and was cited for...
Coroner releases name of man hit and killed by car in Lexington
(Source: WKYT)
Boaters react to deadly crash on Cave Run Lake
Banks holds her son.
Mother-to-be and girlfriend of Lexington man killed speaks out, seeking justice for his murder
FILE - Democratic presidential hopeful and former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel speaks at the "Take...
Mike Gravel, former US senator for Alaska, dies at 91

Latest News

UK Football Chief of Staff Berezowitz charged with fourth degree assault
UK Football Chief of Staff Berezowitz charged with fourth degree assault
Dozens have been rescued following a deadly building collapse in Surfside, Florida.
Florida building collapse raises questions about Kentucky inspection protocols
A look at the 5 o'clock traffic on Duncan Road.
Truck traffic keeps drivers off state highways in Woodford County
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Nicole Meade
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Nicole Meade