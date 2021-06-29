Lexington police investigate shooting and stabbing
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police got a call about a shooting on West Sixth Street around 7 p.m. Monday.
When the officers arrived on scene, they learned there had been a fight.
One woman was stabbed and one woman was cut by a knife. A third woman, who wasn’t involved in the fight, was shot.
Police said all the injuries were non-life threatening.
The investigation is still ongoing.
