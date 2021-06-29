Lexington police investigate shooting and stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police got a call about a shooting on West Sixth Street around 7 p.m. Monday.

When the officers arrived on scene, they learned there had been a fight.

One woman was stabbed and one woman was cut by a knife. A third woman, who wasn’t involved in the fight, was shot.

Police said all the injuries were non-life threatening.

The investigation is still ongoing.

