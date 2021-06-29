Advertisement

Man pleads guilty in deadly 2019 Franklin Co. crash

Jerry Elder was indicted on charges of murder, assault and wanton endangerment.
Jerry Elder was indicted on charges of murder, assault and wanton endangerment.(Franklin County Regional Jail)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly Franklin County crash.

Jerry Elder faced charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment. His truck crashed into a Jeep on I-64 in September 2019.

Police say he was watching a video on his cellphone at the time of the crash.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors recommended a 25-year sentence.

His sentencing will be on August 13.

