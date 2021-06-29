Man pleads guilty in deadly 2019 Franklin Co. crash
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly Franklin County crash.
Jerry Elder faced charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment. His truck crashed into a Jeep on I-64 in September 2019.
Police say he was watching a video on his cellphone at the time of the crash.
As part of the plea deal, prosecutors recommended a 25-year sentence.
His sentencing will be on August 13.
