Man pleads guilty in deadly 2019 Franklin Co. crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly Franklin County crash.

Jerry Elder faced charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment. His truck crashed into a Jeep on I-64 in September 2019.

Police say he was watching a video on his cellphone at the time of the crash.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors recommended a 25-year sentence.

His sentencing will be on August 13.

