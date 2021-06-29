Advertisement

Officials investigating mystery ambulance in Letcher County

The sheriff's office says the ambulance has no tags and the VIN number came back to an ambulance in Georgia.(Letcher County Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Letcher County, the sheriff is trying to figure out how a mystery ambulance arrived in Whitesburg.

He says the ambulance has no tags and the VIN number came back to an ambulance in Georgia.

South Star Ambulance Service says they no longer owned this ambulance and didn’t know why it was still in their name.

The ambulance has been taken to a towing company, and the sheriff’s office is asking the owner of the ambulance to bring the appropriate paper work in to their office.

