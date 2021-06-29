Advertisement

Plea agreement hearing set for W.Va. woman involved in Capitol riot

The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account,...
The complaint also includes screenshots from videos posted to a now-deleted Twitter account, along with a photo from a surveillance camera inside the capitol which it says shows Courtright carrying a sign that says 'members only.'(United States District Court)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A plea agreement hearing is set next month for a West Virginia woman accused of taking a “Members Only” sign near the Senate chambers during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Court documents show the hearing for Gracyn Dawn Courtright is scheduled for July 20 in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Courtright remains free on personal recognizance bond.

The charges against Courtright are theft of government property under $1,000 and four counts involving her conduct in a Capitol and restricted building.

An FBI affidavit says at the time of her arrest, the Hurricane resident was a senior at the University of Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berezowitz has been charged with fourth-degree assault.
UK Football Chief of Staff Berezowitz charged with fourth degree assault
(Source: WKYT)
Boaters react to deadly crash on Cave Run Lake
File image
UPDATE: Leestown Road reopens after crash
Police shut down Liberty Road while they investigated a serious motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Lexington crash
File image
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Nicholasville

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes Ahead
AAA says this Fourth of July, expect to pay higher prices if you expect to travel over the...
AAA: Expect higher prices during holiday travel
About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
Edwin Brooks-Kellis, 28, was arrested for murder and receiving stolen property, according to...
Police ID, arrest suspect after woman fatally shot in Covington