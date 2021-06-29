Police officer, community members making efforts to renovate injured Lexington officer’s home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Lexington Police Officer Dawn Miller recovers from her injuries in a hotel, people in the community are making renovations so she can return home.

Miller was seriously injured in April when she collided with a driver going the wrong way on New Circle Road. The driver, Angelina Sue Raad, died in the crash.

Police say Officer Miller was driving home from her shift at the time of the crash. She’s now in a wheelchair after having several surgeries.

Lexington Police Officer Ryan Holland and others wanted to make Miller’s home ADA compliant. They’re widening doors, renovating bathrooms, and fixing other home repairs Miller was working on prior to the collision.

On Monday, Lexington firefighters assisted with the the renovations. Officer Holland says many companies are pitching in too.

“A lot of contractors we reached out to are booked up six weeks out, but certain ones have stepped in to say ‘we want to be apart of this. We’ll make it happen and come next week and get it down for you,’” Holland said.

Officer Miller is expected to make a full recovery and will soon start physical therapy. Community volunteers hope to have her home renovations completely by July 15.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Officer Miller, and Blue Wings of Hope is also collecting donations on her behalf.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.