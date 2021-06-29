Advertisement

Remnants of tropical storm spread rain in Georgia, Alabama

This image shows Tropical Storm Danny after it made landfall.
This image shows Tropical Storm Danny after it made landfall.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.

Forecasters say up to 2 inches of rain could fall Tuesday in parts of Georgia as the system moves northwest.

In Alabama, the National Weather Service in Birmingham early Tuesday issued flood advisories on the east side of the state after an estimated 2.5 inches of rain fell before dawn.

Forecasters say that will cause some small streams to flood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berezowitz has been charged with fourth-degree assault.
UK Football Chief of Staff Berezowitz charged with fourth degree assault
(Source: WKYT)
Boaters react to deadly crash on Cave Run Lake
File image
Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Nicholasville
Crews investigating house fire in Winchester
Crews investigating house fire in Winchester
We’re getting more information about a disturbance call on Boone Place on Friday, resulting in...
Disturbance call results in 41 dogs, two children relocated from Rowan County home

Latest News

The state Capitol in Sacramento is seen in this file photo. California is adding Florida to the...
California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states
safds
‘Excruciating’: Florida condo collapse search stretches to Day 6
South Florida's aging condominiums are under the microscope after the Surfside, Fla., collapse.
Condo's collapse prompts building inspections in S. Fla.
File image
Crash shuts down Leesetown Road in Lexington