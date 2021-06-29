Advertisement

Roan says reaction to ASUN move has been 99.9% positive

By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - On July 1, Eastern Kentucky University officially ends its 73-year membership with the OVC and will become a member of the ASUN conference.

EKU is a founding member of the OVC, which started in 1948, but now the Colonels are anxious about starting a new chapter. Sometimes with change, you can get a great deal of negative feedback. That’s not the case with this move.

“I had the same concerns in the fact that we had formed this league 73 years ago,” said EKU Athletic Director Matt Roan. “The people who come to these games, that’s all they know. What is that reaction going to be? And I will tell you I’ve been blown away with the positive reception. It’s been 99.9% positive, but again I think that’s a testament to our fans understanding that we formed this league and now we have an opportunity to form another league with the FCS, the football piece, of us going into the ASUN.”

