Advertisement

Serena Williams out of Wimbledon after stopping with injury

Williams has won seven Wimbledon singles titles.
Serena Williams of the US falls to the ground during the women's singles first round match...
Serena Williams of the US falls to the ground during the women's singles first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(Kirsty Wigglesworth | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) - Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon after she stopped playing her first-round match because of a left leg injury.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was serving in the fifth game at Centre Court when she lost her footing near the baseline. Williams took a medical timeout and tried to continue playing. But with tears in her eyes, the 39-year-old American dropped to her knees, then walked to the net to shake hands with her opponent, Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Williams has won seven Wimbledon singles titles and was the runner-up at the All England Club in 2018 and 2019.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berezowitz has been charged with fourth-degree assault.
UK Football Chief of Staff Berezowitz charged with fourth degree assault
File image
UPDATE: Leestown Road reopens after crash
(Source: WKYT)
Boaters react to deadly crash on Cave Run Lake
Police shut down Liberty Road while they investigated a serious motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Lexington crash
We’re getting more information about a disturbance call on Boone Place on Friday, resulting in...
Disturbance call results in 41 dogs, two children relocated from Rowan County home

Latest News

Tom Samuels Track at EKU.
EKU ready for massive upgrades to several facilities
FILE - Then-Vanderbilt interim athletic director Candice Lee answers questions during a news...
Vandy AD condemns slurs directed at player parents at CWS
EKU's Roy Kidd Stadium.
Roan says reaction to ASUN move has been 99.9% positive
Tshiebwe is set to make his UK debut in November.
Tshiebwe talks about chasing Kentucky offer in high school