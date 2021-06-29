Serena Williams out of Wimbledon after stopping with injury

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) - Serena Williams is out of Wimbledon after she stopped playing her first-round match because of a left leg injury.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was serving in the fifth game at Centre Court when she lost her footing near the baseline. Williams took a medical timeout and tried to continue playing. But with tears in her eyes, the 39-year-old American dropped to her knees, then walked to the net to shake hands with her opponent, Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Williams has won seven Wimbledon singles titles and was the runner-up at the All England Club in 2018 and 2019.

