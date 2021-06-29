Truck traffic keeps drivers off state highways in Woodford County

WOODFORD CO., Ky. (WKYT) - A sunny day in a quiet neighborhood, well unless you’re trying to enjoy a peaceful morning. Or get home from work between four and six P.M.

“This used to be the main thorough fare. Most of the places we went to in Lexington we would take 60 down and go through Versailles and down that way,” said one driver, Mike Napier.

Now Mike Napier said he tries to avoid the area where Duncan Road meets State Road 1681 and 60 because of the congestion.

“We have a couple different industries back here that continue to grow. Then you have restaurants and different businesses.”

Napier isn’t the only one who thinks the area might be outgrowing its current road system. Many people going home after work told our crews the problem isn’t only the traffic, it’s also a lack of visibility, making the route dangerous in many areas.

”It’s just going to continue to get worse until we spend the money. Bite the bullet and spend the money to get the work done.”

Although he isn’t quite sure what type of work might help.

“Maybe just have an access road that runs parallel to 60 just to take some of the off the intersection and 60, as well. Not that I’m an expert.”

He is looking on the bright side that busy roads....

“More lights, more people, more traffic. But that’s okay. It’s just some of the prices you pay.”

For growth.

It is a state road, so the Versailles Police Department said they would only respond to the road if there was an accident or other issue. And they said there haven’t been any wrecks involving semi-trucks and cars on that road in recent years.

