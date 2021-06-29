Tshiebwe talks about chasing Kentucky offer in high school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe has said repeatedly that Kentucky is his dream school.

For whatever reason, he chose West Virginia out of high school, but now he’s finally wearing that Wildcat uniform. Oscar told a great story Tuesday afternoon about how he tried to impress John Calipari his junior season out in Las Vegas.

Tshiebwe was matching up against future Memphis star James Wiseman and knew he had to dominate to catch Cal’s attention.

“I said Coach Calipari is there, a lot of coaches are there,” said Tshiebwe. “I said this is my great opportunity for Coach Calipari to offer me because I am playing against this kid that is No. 1 in the country. In order for Coach Calipari to give me an offer, I have to kill these kids. I have to kill him. He finished with 12 points and 1 rebound and I finished with 26 points and 19 rebounds. I keep looking at my phone after the game and I did not hear from Coach Calipari.”

"To get an offer, I have to kill these kids."



Big O (@Oscartshiebwe34) says @KentuckyMBB is his dream school and tells a hilarious story about how he was chasing an offer from @UKCoachCalipari and the Wildcats.



Said he had to beat up on James Wiseman and Kofi Cockburn. #BBN pic.twitter.com/IeCk4KNm30 — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) June 29, 2021

He didn’t receive an offer after his performance in Las Vegas, but he did get another chance to play in front of Calipari in Orlando when he faced off with future Illinois star Kofi Cockburn.

He also dominated him and received an offer from the Wildcats. He chose the Mountaineers even though he said he should have gone to Lexington right off the bat.

