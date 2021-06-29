Advertisement

Vandy AD condemns slurs directed at player parents at CWS

Storey Lee tweeted that she’s deeply troubled that some of the parents were subjected to racist slurs.
FILE - Then-Vanderbilt interim athletic director Candice Lee answers questions during a news conference in Nashville, Tenn., in this Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, file photo. Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee condemned the use of racially offensive language directed at some of the parents of the Commodores' baseball players during Game 1 of the College World Series finals. “I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night’s game,” Storey Lee tweeted Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee is condemning the use of racially offensive language directed at some of the parents of the Commodores players during Game 1 of the College World Series finals.

Storey Lee tweeted that she’s deeply troubled that some of the parents were subjected to racist slurs. She called the behavior unacceptable and disgraceful.

Vanderbilt is playing Mississippi State in the best-of-three finals. Vandy won the opener. The communications director for the agency that operates TD Ameritrade Park says stadium officials are gathering information from event staff.

