Well-known Eastern Kentucky mayor dies following long illness

(City of Whitesburg Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - People across the region are remembering a long-time city leader.

Whitesburg Mayor James Wiley Craft died Tuesday morning at UK Hospital in Lexington following a long illness.

He was 76 years old.

Back in January, he shared his diagnosis of bladder cancer on social media. At the time, Craft said and his doctors were “very optimistic” about his prognosis. He was still recovering from those treatments when additional medical issues came up.

The mayor, often known as James Wiley, was in his 4th term in that position. He was also a well-known attorney and served as the county’s chief prosecutor for two terms in the past.

He leaves behind his wife, Tiffany, and three children: Letcher Circuit Judge Jimmy Craft of Whitesburg, Rebecca Craft Webster of London, and Sammi Craft of Whitesburg.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

